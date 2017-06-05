Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah confident of ending trophy-drought

Published on: 05 June 2017

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is confident he can end the country's long-wait for an African crown.

The 56-year-old is taken charge of the team for the second time after he was sacked in 2014.

The four-time African champions have struggled to win the elusive trophy despite boasting of several top stars.

But Appiah reckons the tasks will be tough but will give it a try.

“One day we can bring the trophy home with the help of my technical team,@ he said

“In football , anything is possible. The most important is to fight until the final game and hope from something.

