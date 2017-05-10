Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah confirms readiness to throw in home-based players in his new Black Stars team

Newly appointed head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah has rocked the boat again by firmly declaring that the best of the home-based players will be invited into his new Black Stars team.

The former Al Khartoum man is bent on rebuilding a formidable team that will give the 2018 World Cup qualifiers it's best push while keeping an eye on bringing an end to nations trophy drought.

His conviction and desire means some of the dead woods and bench warmers in Europe will be shaking in their panties ahead of Kwesi Appiah first call up in June.

His predecessor Avram Grant scored low points with regards to giving young and budding home-based talents a chance to test their mettle in the team.

But the former Ghana defender who is getting a second chance at the Black Stars job has re-generated competition in the Ghana Premier League by assuring that the best players in the league will be in his expected new look team.

“The local players just have to make sure they give their best anytime they represent their clubs because they never know who might be watching them," Kwesi Appiah told Accra-based Citi-fm

"I may not always be there in person, but I may send some of my technical staff to scout on my behalf."

"But once they are performing well and many Ghanaians can attest to it, then they have every chance of a call up like any other player in the world."

Kwesi Appiah is credited with being the only indigenous coach to have qualified Ghana to the World Cup-when his team washed away opponents on their way to Brazil 2014, but he was ruthlessly fired after they failed spectacularly during the tournament finishing last in a group that had eventual winners Germany, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and the ever hard punching USA.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)