Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah defends call-ups for Congo World Cup qualifier

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has justified his call-ups for next month's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo.

The ex-captain left out regulars like Torino's Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso of Deportive Alaves and Buraspor's Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.

Also, Appiah overlooked in-form Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom who was joint top scorer of the Europa League qualifiers.

His 24-man squad includes two debutants and four returness for the double-header aggainst the Red Devils.

''Ghana has got a lot of talent, and it very important we also try to introduce one or two so that they could be assessed by all Ghanaians,'' Appiah said.

''It shouldn't be only the coach choosing who should come and play for the Black Stars, we should give Ghanaians the opportunity to also say that if Asamoah Gyan is not there, we should have someone who can also replace him that why I always try to bring new players.

''There are lot of new players waiting but those we have now have to prove that they deserve to there.''

