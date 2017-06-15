Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah explains reasons for including seven home-based stars in his squad

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed he included seven local players in his squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia to give them exposure and build their confidence.

Appiah handed call-ups to goalkeepers Richard Ofori, Felix Annan and Joseph Addo, midfielder Winful Cobinnah and defenders Daniel Darkwah, Samuel Sarfo and Nicholas Opoku.

But only Richard Ofori featured for the side as they brushed aside the East Africans in Kumasi.

And the Ghanaian gaffer has explained his decision to call-up the home-based stars.

“All along my ambition has been to build a strong team with a wide range of players to choose from and I was impressed with what I saw on Sunday.” Coach Appiah told Graphic Sports

“Each of the players did so well and that was something I was happy about. I want to leave something behind that I can be remembered for so we are going to continue with the exercise,”

“My idea was to introduce them to the team for the first time to give them exposure and build their confidence so they can fit into the team anytime they are given the chance,”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)