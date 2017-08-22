Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah fires 2018 World Cup qualifying warning to leaders Egypt

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah a fired a defiant warning to 2018 World Cup qualifying group leaders Egypt that the Black Stars will fight leapfrog the Pharaohs.

The Black Stars have stumbled in their group early on, enabling Egypt to claim pole position after two rounds of matches in the qualifiers for the tournament in Russia.

The Pharaohs have six points while Ghana have only managed just one point which leaves them five points behind the leaders.

The next round of matches to be played next month will prove decisive for the Black Stars with two back-to-back matches against Congo in just five days.

Egypt will play Uganda in the group's match next month and if they drop points against the Cranes, Ghana will be back in the picture if the Black Stars win their two matches.

Appiah, who was not in charge when the Black Stars played in opening two matches, says they are capable of winning their matches and overtake Egypt.

"We're sitting on one point, while Egypt have got six," he said.

"However, we're going to try to win our upcoming matches and leapfrog them."

Ghana are seeking to make their fourth successive appearance at the World Cup having qualified for the first time in 2006 and then 2010 and 2014.

