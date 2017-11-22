Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah hails 'perfect' Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has heaped praise on 'perfect' Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey, 24, has been phenomenal for both club and country this year.

The Ghana international has been a key cog of Diego Simeone side while turning on the heat in style in Ghana colours.

And Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has lavished praise on the soft-spoken enforcer.

"Every coach would love him in a team," Appiah told KweseESPN.

"He is perfect in the defensive role and his confidence level is really high.

"He can [anchor] a team well and, of late, his scoring ability is fantastic. For me he is an all-round player.

"He says very little off the pitch so you have to allow him to play.

"On the pitch he controls a game well but is not one to bark instructions to anyone.

"He leads simply by what he does."

The African has made 16 appearances for the Atleti, involving 13 starts.

He is the club's joint-top scorer with four goals.

