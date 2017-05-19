Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah in wild chase for foreign-born players

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is on a wild hunt for foreign-born players to represent the African giants at the international level as he seeks for build a crack team.

Manchester United kid Timothy Fosu-Mensah, German Under-21 star Gideon Jung and Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao among eight to ten players who have been penciled down for a potential nationality switch.

Appiah, a former Khartoum Watani trainer, says he is exploring the best options to make his strong squad.

"If there are players born outside or who grew up outside and they can add to the quality of the team then you must make the effort," Appiah told KweseESPN.

"There are about eight to ten players that I have given to the GFA to make enquiries about how we can get them on our side.

"If they are good enough, we want them to play for Ghana. That has to be my priority as Ghana coach."

It's unclear which names have been penciled down for a nationality switch in favour of the Black Stars.

But it has been speculated that Italy youth defender Claud Adjapong, Austria youth midfielder Kevin Danso and Netherlands under-21 defender Derrick Luckassen amongst others could be targeted by the Ghana FA.

The likes of Quincy Owusu-Abeyie, Adam Kwarasey, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Emmanuel Frimpong are among players to have switched nationality in recent memory.

By Patrick Akoto

