Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah insists he won't bow to pressure to call-up 'unmerited' home-based stars

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah insists he won't buckle under the weight of expectation to call-up 'undeserved' home-based players into his team.

The 56-year-old says the call-up will be solely based on merit and nothing else.

Appiah's re-appointment has revived a wave of expectation among locals that home-based players will get the chance to represent the West Africans at the international level.

But he has moved quickly to water down on the expectations, insisting only those deserving will get a look-in.

“I want to bring a local player who I will be sure that he can bring success to the team. I won't call for the sake of it,” he told the media on Tuesday.

“I believe every player in Ghana has got a chance in the Black Stars team, players both home and abroad will be invited based on merit.

“If you are a local player and you merit a call-up, why not, you will be invited.”

Appiah has five games coming up in three months.

His first assignment will be in June when he plays Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Then two internatinal friendlies against Mexico and USA on the 28 June and 01 July respectively.

Appiah will also assemble a home-based side to face Burkina Faso in a 2018 CHAN final round qualifier over two legs.

