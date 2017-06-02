Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is guest on Football Legends Night with Stephen Appiah

Newly appointed coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah will be the special guest when the maiden edition of the Football Legends Night television show premiers on Friday, June 2 on GH One.

The Football Legends Night show which will be telecast this and every Friday is expected to host some of the finest of football stars in Ghana and Africa. The panel will discuss topical and sensitive football issues that will thrill football fans.

Appiah is expected to explain his motivation and desire to get the Black Stars firing on all cylinders.

