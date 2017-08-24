Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah launches Foundation for retired sportsmen

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has launched his foundation at a brief ceremony was held at the Accra City Hotel on Thursday afternoon.

Appiah wants to improve the plight of retired sports men by providing financial, health aid and skill development.

The Kwesi Appiah will be supervised by a five-member board of Trustees including Samuel Nana Brew-Butler (Chairman), HE Amarkai Amarkai Amartefio (Member), Air Vice Marshall Issifu S. Kadri (Member), Mr. Emmanuel Adu Sarkodie (Member) and himself.

The ex-Ghana captain has fulfilled the promise he made just after he had been re-appointed Ghana coach in May this year.

He said: ''The objective of the foundation is to assist retired players and former national athletes in different ways. I have for this reason dedicated a percentage of my salary in that regard. Today’s inauguration of my board of Trustees, the Foundation begins a journey that I hope will change many lives.''

Appiah is getting ready to train with the Black Stars starting next week for Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)