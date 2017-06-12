Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah promises to give opportunities to more players
K. Appiah
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has promised to give opportunities to more players as he builds a strong team to win silverware.
The returnee named ten debutants in his first call-up for the qualifier against Ethiopia.
Appiah decided to hand debuts to striker Raphael Dwamena, who bagged a brace, and multiple assist provider winger Thomas Agyepong.
Left-back Lumor Agbeyenu excelled and lasted the entire duration in the 5-0 drubbing.
"It was a great performance from the players but more players will come into the team," Appiah said in a post-match interview.
"We have to look at the long term goal and the immediate goal, and my ambition is to build a team for the future. So more players will have to come in so we have a formidable squad.''