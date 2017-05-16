Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah ready to recall suspended duo Muntari, Boateng

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed his readiness to recall suspended duo Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng back into the team on his second stint.

Boateng, who is currently on the books of La Liga side Las Palmas as well as Pescara midfielder Muntari have been suspended indefinitely from the Black Stars for the past three years.

Muntari was frozen out of the team for “an unprovoked physical attack” on an FA executive committee member Moses Armah during a meeting to resolve a possible player mutiny over World Cup bonus payments.

Boateng was dropped from the squad because of "vulgar verbal insults targeted at returning coach Kwesi Appiah"

Muntari, 32, finally apologised for his actions, two years after the incident led to his dismissal from the Black Stars and disgrace to the country with Boateng insisting he did nothing wrong in Brazil and alleges he was persecuted by Ghana FA officials.

But new Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says he won't hesitate to recall the duo if they merit the situation.

"If they (Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng) are doing well, why not? I'll always want the best for Ghana,” he told the Ghanaian media at his unveiling on Tuesday.

Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) president Kwabena Yeboah, has kicked against return of the in-form Las Palmas midfielder, claiming he is an opportunist.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)