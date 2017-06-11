Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah reveals plans to make Black Stars great again

Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah, has said the introduction of new players into the team was part of his succession plan for the Stars for the next 10 years.

The plan, structured into short, medium to long term has a space for the silver-winning Africa Under-17 national team, the Black Starlets, who would be the lynchpin around which the long term plan would be built.

In line with the plan, Coach Appiah, has won the players including the old guards that there is no permanent place for anybody and his selection would always be based on performance.

Indeed, the warning to the established players has created a renewed competition in the team where even the local players including Winful Cobinna has been fighting for a place in Sunday’s starting line-up.

The Stars play host to the Walias of Ethiopia in the Cameroon 2019 AFCON qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday (kick-off at 3pm).

“I have told them (players) that there is no automatic place for anyone, and there is no special place for a player. The Black Stars is for Ghanaian players anywhere on the continent; and once one is able to justify himself, he would have a place in the squad,” the quiet yet affable coach told the Graphic Sports at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi last Wednesday.

Coach Appiah has promised to present a new Stars on Sunday whose hunger for success would be showcased.

The anger and aggression style of play as being exhibited over the last three days during the training session in Kumasi ties into the coach’s new philosophy and tactics.

He told the Graphic Sports that he wants to be remembered for building a strong and ambitious Black Stars whose hunger for success knows no bounds.

