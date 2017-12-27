Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to embark on scouting mission in January

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will embark on his routine scouting mission abroad in January, 2018.

The Ghanaian gaffer is keen to build a formidable squad capable of clinching the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The West Africans have set their eyes on the continental crown after missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Black Stars coach will begin his routine monitoring of Ghanaian players in Europe and elsewhere early in January in a bid to beef up his squad ahead of the remaining fixtures in the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Appiah will further monitor some fresh Ghanaian talents who are likely going to form the nucleus of his team

“Many Europeans teams are on break now, and hopefully by January they will start, so we will look around in January and go and monitor some of the players we’re not sure, we will go about and look at them.

“The ambition is to make sure you have good players emerging and at the same time, you the coach doing the best you can for the team,” Appiah said in an interview.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s)