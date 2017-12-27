Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to embark on scouting mission in January

Published on: 27 December 2017

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will embark on his routine scouting mission abroad in January, 2018.

The Ghanaian gaffer is keen to build a formidable squad capable of clinching the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The West Africans have set their eyes on the continental crown after missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Black Stars coach will begin his routine monitoring of Ghanaian players in Europe and elsewhere early in January in a bid to beef up his squad ahead of the remaining fixtures in the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Appiah will further monitor some fresh Ghanaian talents who are likely going to form the nucleus of his team

“Many Europeans teams are on break now, and hopefully by January they will start, so we will look around in January and go and monitor some of the players we’re not sure, we will go about and look at them.

“The ambition is to make sure you have good players emerging and at the same time, you the coach doing the best you can for the team,” Appiah said in an interview.

Related Videos

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • Ghanas Son says:
    December 27, 2017 02:16 pm
    He's a scout and not a coach. Look for a competent coach so that Kwesi Appiah can scout for the coach. Kwesi Appiah as a coach is nonsense!! Local black stars maybe
  • Ghanas Son says:
    December 27, 2017 02:16 pm
    He's a scout and not a coach. Look for a competent coach so that Kwesi Appiah can scout for the coach. Kwesi Appiah as a coach is nonsense!! Local black stars maybe
  • Col. Q says:
    December 27, 2017 07:23 pm
    Kwasi Appiah cannot be a „stand-alone“ head coach, because he still lacks a lot of coaching knowledge! He is a typical „assistant coach“ who takes instruction from a more knowlegable coach . He has now been made a „head coach“ and has been surrounded with so-called assistants who are not even qualified to coach 4th div. Teams in internationally (even our local league would think twice before even considering them for any coaching appointment). The ideal would have been to have sent him for refresher and upgraded courses and then given him a qualified „Technical Director“ to supervise him for some time! His so-called „technical team“ around him should be sponsored to take proper and higher coaching courses , so far as they are in the position and qualified to take part in such proper coaching courses! The 2 to 4 weeks CAF coaching badges may be enough to coach local div. 1 or div.2 teams but not the Parteys, Atsus Ayews , Dwamenas, Boakye-Yiadoms and rest who are used to higher coaching methods and tactical direction at their various teams! Kwasi Appiah has been having problems with the team because of the level of his coaching knowledge ; a lot of the players can’t properly connect with him because of this! That is why he needs , very urgently, a refresher and up grading course with at least 3 month attachment at a reputable club . The „technical team“ around him should be sent packing into the woods and replaced with properly trained coaches with proper and globally recognized badges or certificates

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations