Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah vows to create competition for places in the team

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah wants to create competition for places in the team.

Appiah, 56, has been supervising the training session of the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday.

The former Kotoko great included seven local players in his first call-up and dropped a number of top stars including Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Mubarak Wakaso and Christian Atsu.

Former coaches have been accused of making players feel primadonas in the team - a situation Appiah intends to tackle.

”We have lot of talents in the country and I want to do my best by making good use of them and create competition in the team,” Kwesi Appiah said on the Legends Night TV Show on GHOne.

”I feel in Ghana we can even have four players for one position,” he added.

