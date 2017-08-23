Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah wants qualification first before setting 2019 AFCON target

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is trying not get ahead of himself ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The returnee trainer made an impressive start beating Ethiopia 5-0 at home in June in the opening Group match of the qualifiers.

There is pressure on the Black Stars to end their trophy-less spell are there are talks the next tournament in Cameroon should be the target.

Appiah wants to build on what was achieved in the last two AFCON finals under his predecessor Avram Grant.

"Ghana were knocked out in the semi-finals of the 2017 AFCON, but it was a creditable showing. We've got to try to build on that, refine our game and bring through new players,'' Appiah told FIFA.com

''With regard to the next edition, which is two years away, for starters we're just going to try to qualify and then we'll take it from there."

