Ghana coach Otto Addo believes 'everything is possible' ahead of the World Cup

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is confident Ghana can pull a surprise at the World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the lowly ranked nation and have the lowest chance of making it it out of Group H.

However, the former Ghana international believes anything can happen at the global showpiece.

"In retrospect, no World Cup went as experts had predicted - that's why I approach the tasks relatively impartially," he told Ruhr24. "Everything is possible," he added.

Addo will lead the Black Stars to the World Cup with a record of only two wins since taking over in April. Ghana defeated Madagascar and Nicaragua in his six games in charge.

The Black Stars were recently defeated 3-0 by Brazil leaving fans pessimistic with just a month left to start the competition.

Ghana have been drawn alongside Portugal. South Korea and Uruguay.