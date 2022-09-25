Ghana coach Otto Addo disappointed with team's set-piece defending against Brazil

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, insists there is a lot of work to be done in terms of set piece defending of his team.

The Black Stars lost to Brazil 3-0 in an international friendly last Friday, with two of those goals coming from set pieces.

The defeat left Otto Addo disappointed but insists his team will improve before the global showpiece in Qatar.

"In all, the team was bad, if you lose 3-0 you're bad," Addo said after Ghana's defeat to Brazil.

"I was very disappointed, especially with the set-pieces. They had a lot of chances. We were a bit lucky in some situations they didn't score.

"If you see how many times they (Brazil) have scored three or four goals, then nobody's ready.

"It's not like we were playing against some small boys. They're really, really good.

"We lost 3-0 so everybody probably thinks this is a weak team. This is maybe an advantage for us," he said.

"Everything brings something good if you learn from it. I hope that I learnt myself. Maybe I have to do some things differently. If everybody thinks like that then we'll do better. I'm not concerned at all."

"I made some mistakes, I will learn from them and can hopefully improve," he added.

The Black Stars will play Nicaragua o Tuesday as part of preparations for the World Cup.