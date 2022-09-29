Ghana coach Otto Addo draws positives from narrow win over Nicaragua

Black Stars Otto Addo was left pleased with his team's performance after a 1-0 victory over Nicaragua in the pre-World Cup friendly played on Tuesday.

In a post-match press conference, he said that winning the match, after losing 0-3 to Brazil in another pre-World Cup friendly last Friday in Le Havre, France, represented an improvement and that he was taking some positives from the two matches, which were part of Ghana's preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.

Many of Ghana's regular players were rested for match, with newcomers Inaki Williams and Mohammed Salisu starting, as well as a debut international appearance for Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer, who came on as a second-half substitute for Abdul- Fatawu Issahaku, who scored the game-winning goal in the 35th minute.

“I’ll score the performance seven of 10 because we won. I like the runs behind the defensive line, the passes in between the lines, the body positions in a lot of good places and good timing,” he said.

“We need a little bit more composure on the ball, and sometimes we need a little bit of time making another cut. We have to keep it cool to score more goals.

Unlike the match against Brazil, where the Black Stars had few and far between scoring chances, they had more decent scoring chances against the lowly ranked Nicaraguans.

“Even though Ghanaians looked to Williams as a quality player to help solve the team’s scoring drought, the Athletic Bilbao forward failed to utilise some of the opportunities that fell his way. Nonetheless, his overall performance excited the gaffer who has promised to fix the team’s low scoring average (seven goals in seven matches since Coach Addo took charge of the team six months ago).

“We had very good runs from Inaki – diagonal runs, creating chances. We also had chances to score, but as I keep saying, we have to take it cool to score goals. We have a young squad and a lot of young players coming up,” explained the Ghana coach.

Ghana have been pooled with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar