Ghana coach Otto Addo gives verdict on debutantes in Brazil defeat

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has deemphasized the notion that it is 'dangerous' to integrate several new players into the Black Stars team with the World Cup so close.

This was a reaction to the debutantes in the Brazil friendly match.

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu along with Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey, who had previously played for England at U21 level played their first matches as Ghana internationals against the five-time World champions.

Athletic Bilbao and former Spain international winger Inaki Williams was also given his first bow when Ghana lost 3-0 to the Seleçao last Friday.

Former Germany U21 internationals Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Stephan Ambrosius were also called up by Addo but are yet to mark their debuts.

The Black Stars take on Nicaragua in another friendly this Tuesday in Lorca, Spain and the Germany-born duo are expected to feature in a Ghana shirt for the very first time.

Addo took charge of the Black Stars job in February to oversee the World Cup qualification campaign after a poor showing at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year.

Addo told reporters after the game against Brazil that he is aware of the danger integrating new players could have so close to the World Cup in Qatar but doesn't believe there will be an issue as it's being perceived.

"It's always a danger to get new players, especially if the players who are there before achieve something really, really good," said Addo, via France24.

"There's a group dynamic which I don't want to break, but I think from what I saw they were welcomed well.

"They did well in training and get along with each other and it's not like they were strangers. Before some knew each other from playing in the same league and everything is okay.

"It's a good situation. We have pressure from the bench because new people are there who are very, very solid in Europe, and we have players on the pitch who have to prove themselves."