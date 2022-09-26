Ghana coach Otto Addo impressed with Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer's performance in training 

Ghana coach Otto Addo is impressed with Ransford Königsdörffer's Yeboah performance at the national team camp.

The youngster joined the Black Stars camp for the first time since switching his nationality to represent Ghana in June.

Königsdörffer was among the 29-man squad invited for the September friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Despite not making his debut in the game against Brazil, Otto Addo explained to German news outlet why Ransford Yeboah was not part of the squad for the Brazil game, "My impressions of Ransford Königsdörffer's training were good.

"He did it properly. He's still very young. But it was our intention to bring young players into our squad. We want to build up a strong squad for the future,”

Otto Addo has hinted that 70 percent of the players invited for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua will make the World Cup squad to Qatar.