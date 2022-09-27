Ghana coach Otto Addo names squad to face Nicaragua; Ayew brothers benched as Inaki Williams and Mohammed Salisu start

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has named his squad to Nicaragua in the second friendly match on Tuesday at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Lorca, Spain.

As reported by GHANAsoccernet.com earlier today, Addo has made a couple changes to the team that played against Brazil last Friday.

The Black Stars suffered a 3-0 defeat in the hands of the five-time World champions a the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori is the preferred choice in the goalposts to the Central American side as Joseph Wollacott is benched.

Alexander Djiku, Tariq Lamptey and Kamaldeen Sulemana are out due injuries they picked during training.

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams have been handed their first starts as Ghana internationals.

Youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh have also been given the nod in the starting to face Nicaragua.

Alidu Seidu who was sent off when Ghana faced Chile in the Kirin Cup Soccer tournament in Japan in June has also returned to the starting lineup with Gideon Mensah named ahead of Abdul Rahman Baba.

Captain Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew will the match from the bench.

The lineup below:

Richard Ofori (GK) (C) - Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah - Baba Iddrisu Mohammed, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus - Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Inaki Williams, Osman Bukari.