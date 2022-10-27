Ghana coach Otto Addo picks favourite Black Stars teammates

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named his favourite teammates during his time with the Ghana national team.

The 47-year-old is set to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup in Qatar, which makes him the first man to coach and play at the World Cup with the national team.

However, while with the Black Stars as a player, he formed a great bond with Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan, describing the duo as his best teammates.

“Essien or Asamoah Gyan. One of the two. Essien was maybe more international. Outside Ghana, he had a big name," he told Tv3's Countdown to Qatar Show.

"He had big impact in European football and Asamoah Gyan had a big impact in the national team, especially with a lot of goals. I think what he did for Ghana is legendary," he added.

Otto Addo made 15 appearances for the Black Stars between 1999 to 2006, scoring two goals.