Ghana coach Otto Addo 'questions himself' after admitting system failed against Brazil

Ghana coach Otto Addo conceded that has tactics failed in Friday’s 3-0 defeat to Brazil in pre-2022 FIFA World Cup friendly.

The Black Stars shipped in all the goals in the first half and despite an improved second, they were unable to come back into the match.

Addo had to make a late change to his starting line-up after Arsenal ace Thomas Partey pulled out due to a warm-up injury.

In-form Ajax maestro Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew and brother Andre were some of the tried and test players on the starting line-up.

But the 2010 World Cup quarter-finalists were blown away by goals from Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison- who bagged a brace- and Marquinhos.

Speaking after the heavy fall in the French city of Le Havre, Addo said: ''I will start with myself because maybe the system was wrong. I have to look at it again and question myself first.''

Ghana will play their second warm-up match during this international free date against Nicaragua on Tuesday, 27 September 2022.