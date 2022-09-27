Ghana coach Otto Addo respects Nico Williams' decision to play for Spain

Although Ghana coach Otto Addo would have preferred Nico Williams to play for the Black Stars, he respects the youngster's decision to represent Spain.

Nico Williams, Inaki Williams' younger brother, made his Spain debut against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League over the weekend.

Ghana had hoped to get Nico after securing Inaki Williams earlier this year, but Spain moved quickly and capped the young forward.

Nico Williams, like his brother Inaki, was born in Spain to Ghanaian parents and qualified for both countries.

Inaki represented Spain in 2016 before moving to Ghana, whereas Nico has progressed from Spain's youth teams to the senior team.

"That would have been great but his brother decided to play for Spain which is fair and respected as well," said Addo.

"We would have loved to see him in Ghana but I can understand this. I was also born in Germany and grew up in Germany so you also have two homes in your heart so this is always a difficult decision so we respect that; hopefully, it would be great if we could play against Spain."