Ghana coach Otto Addo reveals why Genk star Joseph Paintsil was not invited for friendlies 

Ghana coach Otto Addo has revealed why he dropped Genk star Joseph Paintsil out of the Black Stars squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The 24-year-old has been in top form for his club side but was shockingly ommitted from the 29-man sqaud for the September friendlies.

Speaking at the pre-match conference ahead of the Ghana-Brazil game, the Dortmund trainer revealed why Paintsil was dropped from the squad.

“Joseph [Painstil] is doing very well. It would have been good for him to play the Japan and Chile games to show more of himself but he had problems and decided to leave the team,” he noted.

“Also, he wanted to start with his team [Genk], this one I can I understand. Surely I can just judge what I see.

“At the moment, I see others ahead of him but I think Joseph is a good player. He’s not with the squad now, it doesn’t mean everything is gone. Anything can still happen, we are monitoring all the players, and their performances so the gate is not closed.”

Paintsil has been directly involved in six goals in eight appearances for Genk this season and recently extended his contract with the club.