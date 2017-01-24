Ghana coach to maintain Acheampong as Baba Rahman's replacement after impressing in Mali game

Avram Grant is likely to maintain Frank Acheampong as left back for Wednesday's final Group D match against Egypt in Port Gentil.

The Anderlecht player, who has replaced crocked Baba Rahman, gave a good account of himself in the 1-0 win over Mali last Saturday.

He had previously come on to replace Rahman in the opening 1-0 win over Uganda but looked unconvincingly.

Grant was impressed with Acheampong's contribution and the former Chelsea manager is unlikely to shuffle his cards.

Ghana need a draw against the Pharaohs to finish as Group winners but defeat will see them them emerge as runners-up.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)