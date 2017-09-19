Ghana confirm pre-FIFA U17 World Cup friendlies against Mali and UAE

Ghana U17 have lined up pre-World Cup friendlies against Mali and UAE at their camping base in their Gulf state.

The Black Starlets will face the African champions at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Sports Stadium, NYU, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Four days later, the team will face UAE in Dubai.

Ghana have been in the Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates preparing for the FIFA U17 World Cup to be held in India next month.

The two-time world champions will face Colombia, USA and hosts India in Group A.

