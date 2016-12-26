Ghana confirm UAE as venue for AFCON training camp

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed the Black Stars will pitch camp in the UAE ahead of next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

This ends speculations that Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye had ordered the team to train in Equatorial Guinea.

A released itinerary included: ''Departure to the UAE for a 12-day pre tournament training from 2nd to 13th January, 2017.''

The Black Stars will be making a return to the Gulf in two months after training there en route to their 2-0 defeat at Egypt in a 2018 World Cup qualifier back in November.

Before the 2015 tournament in Equatorial Guinea, the Black Stars trained in Seville, Spain and went on to finish runners-up.

Ghana's opening Group D opponents Uganda will also be in the UAE where they will play Slovakia and Ivory Coast in a warm up games.

