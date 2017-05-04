Ghana consul in Italy Massimiliano Taricone meets Muntari to offer support over racist abuse

Ghana consul in Italy Massimiliano Taricone met Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari to offer support following recent racist abuse today (Thursday).

Muntari, 32, was subjected to racist chants by Cagliari fans during a Seria A game on Sunday.

The diplomat visited the midfielder at Pescara's training ground on Thursday and held discussion with him for an hour and half.

Taricone enquired about what happened which will form his next line of action.

Italian football authorities have been shamed for the manner they reacted to the incident.

In a bizarre episode, the Lega Disciplinary committee punished the Ghanaian for walking off the pitch while claiming Cagliari did no wrong.

The sporting world has united behind Muntari

By Patrick Akoto

