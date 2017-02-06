Ghana could miss out on Uganda coach Micho as UAE and Qatari clubs intensify chase

Ghana’s leading target for the Black Stars coaching job after the expiration of Avram Grant’s contract, Milutin Micho Sredejovic could swerve the West African country with reports that many clubs in the UAE and Qatar are tempting him with mouth-watering offers, according to reports in Uganda.

Having taken the Uganda Cranes to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time after nearly 39 years, Micho, as he is popularly known, has become a hot cake linked to a long list of rumoured suitors that includes South Africa’s Bafana Bafana and Ghana’s Black Stars as well as Egyptian giants Alhly and Zamalek.

According to Kawowo, a lucrative offer has been tabled to Micho that would see him sign a multi-million dollar deal with additional bonuses and perks.

Sports lawyer, Alaa Bakarat who spoke to Kawowo Sports touted Micho’s prospects in the UAE.

“Many football experts here in the UAE witnessed coach Micho’s coaching signature during the Uganda Cranes camp in Dubai and the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon with commendable performances against top teams, Egypt, Ghana and Mali,” he said.

“All football fraternity and experts here in Arabic world are firmly convinced with coach Micho’s capabilities to handle high class football with players whose quality is above those players he has in Uganda.” Bakarat continued.

The Serbian tactician who did not deny the news however said he was contracted to Uganda and is preparing for CHAN 2018 and AFCON 2019.

“Rather than thinking about all the speculation, as a professionally contracted coach, I feel motivated, focused and still committed until further notice given, to work as always hard with Uganda Cranes with total concentration. We are preparing for an upcoming International friendly match in March, CHAN Kenya 2018 qualifiers in April, and African cup of nations Cameroon 2019 qualifiers in June that will culminate with World cup Russia 2018 qualifiers in September, October and November.” Micho told Kawowo.

Further checks by GHANAsoccernet.com revealed that Micho is likely to hold talks with representatives from Abu Dhabi in Sheraton Hotel in Kampala to advance talks over a possible move to the UAE.

Ghana’s quest to land the Serbian trainer who was a special assistant to Milovan Rajevac during the Black Stars’ 2010 World Cup campaign could be truncated should Micho accept any offer from any club or country now.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s)