Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reacts to Strasbourg first away win against Angers in social media post

Ghana centre-back Alexander Djiku has reacted to Strasbourg’s 3-2win against Angers in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Strasbourg recorded their first away win of the season at Stade Raymond-Kopa in this five-goal thriller.

Kevin Gameiro scored the opening goal of the game to put Strasbourg in the lead before Adrien Hunou got the equalizer for Angers in the 11th minute.

Angers scored an own goal through Miha Blazic to increase the lead for Strasbourg before Habib Diallo scored the match winner.

Angers reduced the deficit through Miha Blazic as he got his second of the game.

Alexander Djiku captained Strasbourg to victory in this game and expressed his feeling in a post on his social media handles.

Strasbourg have one win, five draws and four defeats in the French top-flight this campaign.

Meanwhile, the tough-tackling Ghanaian defender has featured in nine out of the 10 games, scoring one goal in the process.