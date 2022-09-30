Ghana defender Alexander Djiku remains doubt for RC Strasbourg's Ligue 1 clash against Stade Rennes

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku is likely to miss Racing Club Strasbourg's clash against Stade Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The Black Stars centre-back picked a knock while on international duty and has not trained since his return to France.

"He's in a bit of pain so he has to take some tests," said Ghana coach Otto Addo as he excluded him from the team that face Nicaragua.

Djiku is an integral member of Strasbourg and his absence will be a huge blow for the club.

Meanwhile, Black Stars teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana is expected to play a role for Stade Rennes this weekend.

Alexander Djiku has been attracting interest from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers with a year remaining on his current deal.

The Montpellier-born is expected to make Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar this November.