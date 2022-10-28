Ghana defender Alexander Djiku ruled out of Strasbourg's game against Marseille 

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has been ruled out of Strasbourg's Ligue 1 home clash against giants Olympique Marseille on Saturday.

The Ghana center-back was forced off with an injury game against Toulouse after appearing to be in discomfort.

The Montpellier-born defender has undergone scans and it has been revealed the injury is not serious but will need few days to heal.

An ultrasound taken on Monday revealed a small muscle and tendon problem in the hamstrings.

The Ghanaian defender had an MRI on Tuesday evening which revealed nothing. However, Djiku has not trained with the team all week and will miss the game.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers target will be hoping to be fit in time before the World Cup starts next month in Qatar.

Ghana have been drawn in a tough group alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, inaugural World Cup winners Uruguay and South Korea.

Djiku has been a mainstay in Ghana's squad since agreeing to represent his African roots in 2020.