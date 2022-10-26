Ghana defender Alexander Djiku to miss Strasbourg's clash against Marseille after scan

Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku will miss Strasbourg's Ligue 1 home clash against giants Olympique Marseille.

The Ghana centre-back was forced off after 26 minutes of the game against Toulouse after appearing to be in discomfort.

The Montpellier-born defender has undergone scans and it has been revealed the injury is not serious but will need few days to heal.

Meanwhile, he will not be available for Saturday's mouthwatering encounter.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers target will be hoping to be fit in time before the World Cup starts next month in Qatar.

Ghana have been drawn in a tough group alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, inaugural World Cup winners Uruguay and South Korea.

Djiku has been a mainstay in Ghana's squad since agreeing to represent his African roots in 2020.