Ghana defender Alidu Seidu excels as Clermont Foot held Monaco in Ligue 1

Versatile Ghana defender Alidu Seidu produced a solid performance as ten-men Clermont Foot held French giants AS Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Black Stars right-back, who can also play as a centre-back, lasted the entire duration in the 1-1 draw at Stade Louis II.

Clermont Foot were reduced to ten men after just 17 minutes following a red card to Mohammed Camara. The in-form Monaco took advantage as Breel Embolo broke the deadlock after the hour mark.

However, the visitors fought back to level in the second half through Kommen Andric.

Seidu scored a rating of 6.9, according to SofaScore and was one of the best performers for Clermont Foot.

The Ghanaian youngster has been in fine form this season, featuring in all Ligue 1 games in the ongoing campaign.

He was part of Ghana's team during the international break and he featured in the friendly against Nicaragua in Spain. Seidu impressed in the friendly and seems to have convinced Otto Addo ahead of November's World Cup.