Ghana defender Alidu Seidu signs contract extension at Clermont Foot

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has extended his contract with French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot.

The 22-year-old signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Seidu, a member of the Ghana national team, has enjoyed a good start to the season featuring in all eleven Ligue 1 games in the ongoing campaign.

“I am very happy to have extended for 2 additional years at Clermont Foot 63. My objective is to maintain this good dynamic with the team and to keep our place in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. I thank all the supporters as well as the coach, the staff and the whole club for their trust. Go Clemont!," said the Ghanaian defender.

Seidu joined the French outfit in the summer of 2020 from JMG Abidjan.