Ghana defender Amartey excels for Leicester City in Middlesbrough draw ahead of AFCON departure

Ghana midfielder Daniel Amartey excelled and lasted the entire duration of Leicester City's turgid 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough on Monday in the English Premier League ahead of his departure for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Amartey, who was playing in the match thanks to the magnanimity of the Ghana FA, will leave the club on Tuesday night to join the Black Stars in the UAE city of Al Ain for pre-tournament camping.

Leicester made a successful plea to the Ghana FA to allow them to use Amartey in their first match of 2017 before he join the Ghana squad.

Amartey was at his workmanlike best in the game as he was paired with Andy King and Nampalys Mendy in the midfield.

Leonardo Ulloa missed the visitors' best chance when he headed a Christian Fuchs corner straight at Brad Guzan in the 69th minute, although the Foxes were largely toothless without strikers Islam Slimani and Jamie Vardy, who was serving the final match of his three-game suspension.

Middlesbrough, now 16th on 19 points, enjoyed the better of the action and threatened through Adama Traore, the game's outstanding individual, but he struggled to find an end product to accompany his scintillating work out wide.

Gaston Ramirez fired an 83rd-minute effort into the side netting, but Boro were unadventurous and have now won just once in their last six matches.

Leicester kept consecutive clean sheets for the first time since April but the champions, who moved seven points clear of the drop zone ahead of the matches later on Monday, are still awaiting their first away win of the season.

Amartey is expected to join the Ghana Black Stars camp by Wednesday to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations after being named in coach Avram Grant's 26-man provisional squad list.

He is among the seven players who were permitted by the Ghana FA to delay their arrival for the Africa Cup of Nations camp in Al Ain.

