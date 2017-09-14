Ghana defender Amos Frimpong: Winning WAFU Nations Cup our target not money

Ghana defender Amos Frimpong insists winning the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations remains the ultimate target and not money.

The Asante Kotoko right back believes winning the competition will push their career to a different level which is their main focus.

''If we are able to win this competition I think it can move us to a different level so for now we are not thinking about money,'' Frimpong told Graphic

The Black Stars B beat Gambia 1-0 on in the knockout round last Saturday courtesy a penalty in the dying embers of the game.

''We were determined not to disappoint Ghanaians so we ensured to win in the first game and we were looking forward to the next game.

The win saw them progressed to the group stage alongside Nigeria, Guinea and Mali.

On Thursday evening, the Black Stars B will take on Guinea in their first Group A match.

''We haven’t seen our next opponents play yet so I can't say what would happen in our next game but I want to urge all Ghanaians to keep on praying and supporting us to win because all the 16 teams in the competition are well prepared,'' Frimpong stated.

