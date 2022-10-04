Ghana defender Andy Yiadom faces spell on sidelines with calf injury

Reading are likely to be without captain Andy Yiadom for their Championship clash with second-placed Norwich on Tuesday.

The Ghana defender was forced off with a calf injury in Saturday's win over Huddersfield, leaving manager Paul Ince concerned about his availability.

Yiadom got injured in the second half and was replaced by Tyrese Fornah in the 65th minute as Reading won 3-1.

Reading were hoping he would be ready for the Norwich game, but he is not expected to play and his return date is uncertain.

The 30-year-old is a key man for Reading, making 11 appearances so far this season.

Reading remain third in the Championship table and just three points off top spot following the win over Huddersfield.