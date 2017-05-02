Ghana defender Andy Yiadom named Barnsley Players Player of the Season

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has been named Barnsley's Players Player of the Season award.

The 25-year-old was among the top performers for the club this term and has already been named in the Championship Team of the Season.

Yiadom has had a successful debut season with the Reds and has managed 32 appearances.

His performances earned him call-up to the Ghana national team and played at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Captain Marc Roberts scooped the main Player of the Year award, with Ryan Kent named as the Club's Young Player of the Year.

Striker Adam Armstrong scooped the Goal of the Season Award for his stunning goal.

