Ghana defender Andy Yiadom starts pre-season training with new side Reading FC

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has started pre-season training with new side Reading.

The 26-year-old joined the Royals at the Hogwood training grounds on Monday to kick start preparations ahead of the new season.

The Ghana star joined English Championship side from Barnsley on a four-year deal.

He made 32 league appearances this season but could not help Barnsley avoid relegation.

The Ghanaian made 64 Championship appearances for the Tykes after signing on a free transfer from Barnet in May 2016.

The 26-year-old Ghana international had been set to join Swansea last August, but a delay in paperwork prevented the deal from going ahead.