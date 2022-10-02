Ghana defender Andy Yiadom suffers injury in Reading win over Huddersfield

Andy Yiadom suffered an injury in Reading's 3-1 Championship win over Huddersfield on Saturday.

The Ghanaian defender was injured in the second half and was replaced by Tyrese Fornah in the 65th minute.

Tom McIntyre headed Reading in front before an own goal and a Yakou Meite goal from the bench consolidated the points, despite a consolation strike from the visitors in stoppage time.

Reading manager Paul Ince provided an update on his captain's injury after the game.

"Yids (Andy Yiadom) is with the doctor now. We can’t afford to lose him, that’ll be another massive blow to us. We’ll find out the diagnosis tomorrow but it’s not looking good," he said.

Reading remain third in the Championship table and just three points off top spot following the win over Huddersfield.

They host second-placed Norwich City at the SCL Stadium on Tuesday night and Yiadom could be unavailable.