Ghana defender Andy Yiadom to miss Reading’s clash with Bristol City

Reading will be without captain Andy Yiadom for their English Championship clash against Bristol City due to suspension.

Yiadom was booked for the fifth time in Tuesday's defeat at Swansea this season and will serve a one-match ban.

He joins a long list of absentees for boss Paul Ince, which includes Sam Hutchinson, Naby Sarr, Liam Moore, Scott Dann and Femi Azeez.

Meanwhile, Reading can count on Ghana international Baba Rahman who is back to fitness.

Rahman recovered fully from a hamstring problem and made a second-half appearance in the 3-2 loss at Swansea midweek.

Both Yiadom and Rahman hope to be part of Ghana's squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Yiadom has appeared in 13 games this season, while Rahman has only appeared in three due to his late arrival and recent injury.