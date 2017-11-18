VIDEO: Ghana defender Attamah Larweh on target in Istanbul Basaksehir 5-1 heavy win over giants Galatasaray

Black Stars defender Joseph Attamah Laweh registered his name on the scoresheet in his side's 5-1 heavy win over giants Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The Ghanaian who was an unused substitute for the Black Stars in the 2018 World Cup qualifier with the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium a week ago made a huge impact in his side's thumping of the former Turkish champions.

The intelligent defender who sometimes plays as a holding midfielder opened the scoring for the home side with five minutes to the half hour mark with an incredible finish to keep the charged home fans on their toes.

Experienced Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor increased the tally to two on the strike of half time to put the home side in a comfortable lead.

Former Marseille and Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis restored hope for the visitors after reducing the tally moments just after the break.

But Adebayor responded after three minutes with his second and Basaksehir's third.

Emmanuel Adebayor completed his hat-trick on the day when he netted again on the 76th minute from the spot before Kerim Frei Koyunlu wrapped the host' 5-1 emphatic win over The Lions who failed to roar in a shameful night.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

