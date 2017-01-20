Ghana defender Baba Rahma still in Black Stars camp awaiting departure

Ghana defender Baba Rahman will leave camp later on today as he looks to get treatment started on his knee injury.

The left back has been ruled out of the Cup of Nations after picking up a knee injury that looks very serious.

The 22 year old was expected to leave Ghana camp yesterday but complications means he is still in camp and is scheduled to leave later today.

Ghana will take on the Eagles of Mali on Saturday in what is their second game of the competition.

