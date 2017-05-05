Ghana defender Baba Rahman attracting interest from across Premier League

Ghana defender Baba Rahman is said to be attracting interest from top clubs across the Premier League along with Germany and Italy.

According to Goal, the defender, on loan at Schalke 04, will speak to parent club Chelsea in the summer before making a final decision about his future.

The 22-year-old left-back has been out since January after sustaining a cruciate knee ligament injury for Ghana at the African Cup of Nations.

Schalke have spoken to the Blues about a permanent deal for Rahman, but Chelsea are looking to recoup the £21.7million shelled out for him from Augsburg in 2015.

The Ghanaian failed to make an impact on his arrival in the Premier League and was enjoying regular game time in familiar Bundesliga surroundings before the injury.

In an interview last summer, the defender revealed Blues boss Antonio Conte felt he was “too offensive” while on pre-season in America and Austria

