Ghana defender Baba Rahman begins preseason training with Schalke

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman has begun preseason training with Bundesliga side Schalke O4 in anticipation of a good campaign after returning from a long term injury.

The on-loan Chelsea defender spent majority of last season on the sidelines after he suffered a career threatening injury at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon last year.

Rahman played on the final day of the German Bundesliga for Schalke -when they beat Kevin Prince Boateng's Eintrahct Frankfurt- since rejoining the club in January from Chelsea.

The player, who turns 25 today, has started preparations for the upcoming season with his teammates who are inactive because their countries did not qualify for the World Cup.

A happy Rahman took to social media to express his excitement on his first day of training for the post season. He posted,"First session," with an icon of marked and pictures of himself training.

Schalke O4 boss Domenico Todesco, who has spoken highly of the defender in the past will hope he stays fully fit for the upcoming campaign as the club make a return to the Champions League.

Last season's runners up in the Bundesliga will begin their campaign next season with an away trip to Wolfsburg.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin