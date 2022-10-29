Ghana defender Baba Rahman impressive despite Reading's defeat at Burnley

Reading may have lost to Burnley in the Championship, but Baba Rahman was one of the best players on the field on Saturday.

The Ghanaian defender was impressive in the left-wing back position for Reading, who were defeated 2-1 at Turf Moor by Vincent Kompany's high-flying side.

Rahman, according to Sofascore, was Reading's third-best player overall but stood out as their best defender on a difficult afternoon for the Royals.

The 28-year-old lasted 90 minutes for the second straight game after recovering from a hamstring injury that Reading manager Paul Ince said would keep him out for the rest of October.

Rahman had 52 touches, 77% accurate passes, one shot on target, won six ground duels, more than any other player, blocked one shot, made four interceptions, four tackles, and two clearances in 90 minutes on Saturday. He earned a 7.2 rating from Sofascore.

Rahman has impressed for the second game in a row, sending a message to Black Stars coach Otto Addo that he is the best left-back option ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Rahman has been named to the provisional squad and is expected to make the final list for the tournament, in which the Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stages.