Ghana defender Baba Rahman opens up on failed move to Arsenal

Ghana and Chelsea defender Baba Abdul Rahman has revealed that he had the chance to join Arsenal during the early days of his career.

However, visa and paper issues after his move to England as a teenager.

Rahman ended up joining Chelsea few years later after an explosive time in the Germany with Greuther Furth and Augsburg. He later played for Schalke O4 on loan.

“I was flying at the time, (on loan) at Schalke,” Rahman recalls on Nazaar Kinsella's YouTube channel. “It was a horrible feeling. I was 22 and now, boom, I’m 28! I still have these flashbacks, you know?," he added.

“When I arrived in Germany, I was just going up, up, up. Then, all of a sudden; down, down, down. It was difficult to get back, you have an injury that was meant to be, like, eight months and you end up doing years (out of the game)," continued Rahman.

“I missed out on the trial because I didn’t have a visa to the UK,” Rahman aded explaining why a potential dream move to Arsenal fell through. “I got denied a visa. But, one way or another, I found myself in London."